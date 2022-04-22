Falcon-9 Booster Carries 53 Starlink Mini-Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit - SpaceX

A Falcon 9 booster carried another 53 mini-satellites to serve the Starlink global communications network into low earth orbit (LEO) on Thursday, SpaceX said, podcasting the event live

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A Falcon 9 booster carried another 53 mini-satellites to serve the Starlink global communications network into low earth orbit (LEO) on Thursday, SpaceX said, podcasting the event live.

The Falcon nine boost successfully took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida at 1:52 p.m. EST (5:52 p.m.

GMT)

The second stage cut off on schedule and the payload was successfully delivered into orbit 9 minutes and 16 seconds into the flight, SpaceX recorded.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage booster returned to Earth and landed on target on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship stationed in the Caribbean Sea, SpaceX said.

It was the 12th successful flight of the first stage booster which had also previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and eight Starlink missions, the company said.