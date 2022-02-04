Falcon 9 Booster Launches 49 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The SpaceX Company successfully launched 49 additional Starlink mini-communications satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida with a live podcast of the event on Thursday.

Liftoff occurred on schedule at 1:13 p.m. EST (6:13 p.m. GMT) with the second stage separating and igniting as planned.

On January 7, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 earlier Starlink communications satellites into space. Previously, on December 10, SpaceX launched 52 Starlink mini-satellites into Earth orbit.

The Starlink project seeks to provide more affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world. In 2021, SpaceX set a new company record for the greatest number of rocket launches in a year with 31 missions.