Falcon 9 Launches Another 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

July 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier rocket has successfully launched another 22 Starlink satellites into orbit after two cancellations, the space company announced on Monday.

"Falcon 9 launches 22 (Starlink) satellites from SLC-40 (launch pad at the north end of Cape Canaveral) in Florida," the company said on Twitter, adding that the deployment of all satellites has been confirmed.

The launch has been delayed twice. On July 19, it was scrubbed five seconds before liftoff due to an unknown technical problem. On Sunday, the launch was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.

