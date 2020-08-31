UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Falcon 9 Lifts Off From Florida With Argentine Remote Sensing Satellite - SpaceX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:50 AM

Falcon 9 Lifts Off From Florida With Argentine Remote Sensing Satellite - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the SAOCOM 1B radar observation satellite has lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, SpaceX reports.

"Tonight's launch is an especially exciting one. It's SpaceX's first polar orbit launch from the Cape - meaning that on its way to space, Falcon 9 will fly south along the eastern coast of Florida," SpaceX said on Twitter, where the Sunday launch was broadcast live.

The SAOCOM 1B mission lifted off at 7:18 p. m. EDT (23:18 GMT) on Sunday. Another planned Falcon 9 launch was cancelled on Sunday because of bad weather.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The Sunday mission intends to put the Argentine SAOCOM 1B remote sensing satellite into orbit around Earth's poles. Two other, American, satellites (GNOMES 1 and Tyvak 0172) were also added to the flight, which is the first polar launch from Florida since 1969.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Florida SpaceX September Sunday From Satellites P

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

3 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

3 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

4 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

4 hours ago

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.