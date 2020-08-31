Falcon 9 Lifts Off From Florida With Argentine Remote Sensing Satellite - SpaceX

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the SAOCOM 1B radar observation satellite has lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, SpaceX reports.

"Tonight's launch is an especially exciting one. It's SpaceX's first polar orbit launch from the Cape - meaning that on its way to space, Falcon 9 will fly south along the eastern coast of Florida," SpaceX said on Twitter, where the Sunday launch was broadcast live.

The SAOCOM 1B mission lifted off at 7:18 p. m. EDT (23:18 GMT) on Sunday. Another planned Falcon 9 launch was cancelled on Sunday because of bad weather.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX said on Twitter.

The Sunday mission intends to put the Argentine SAOCOM 1B remote sensing satellite into orbit around Earth's poles. Two other, American, satellites (GNOMES 1 and Tyvak 0172) were also added to the flight, which is the first polar launch from Florida since 1969.