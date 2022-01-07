UrduPoint.com

Falcon 9 Rocket Carries 49 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Falcon 9 Rocket Carries 49 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SpaceX announced that it has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink communications satellites as its payload.

The launch took place on schedule at 4:50 pm EST (21:50 GMT) on Thursday. The first stage jettisoned as planned and landed successfully after a 20-second landing burn, SpaceX said.

Payload deployment of the 49 Starlink system satellites was scheduled for only a few minutes after 5 pm but was not due to be confirmed by ground tracking stations for another hour, SpaceX said.

The launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida marked the first Falcon 9 mission for SpaceX in 2022 after it set a new company record for the greatest number of rocket launches in a year with 31 rockets launched in 2021, SpaceX added.

On December 10, SpaceX announced the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.

Related Topics

Company Florida SpaceX December From Satellites

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

4 hours ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

4 hours ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

4 hours ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

4 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

4 hours ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.