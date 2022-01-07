Falcon 9 Rocket Carries 49 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SpaceX announced that it has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink communications satellites as its payload.

The launch took place on schedule at 4:50 pm EST (21:50 GMT) on Thursday. The first stage jettisoned as planned and landed successfully after a 20-second landing burn, SpaceX said.

Payload deployment of the 49 Starlink system satellites was scheduled for only a few minutes after 5 pm but was not due to be confirmed by ground tracking stations for another hour, SpaceX said.

The launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida marked the first Falcon 9 mission for SpaceX in 2022 after it set a new company record for the greatest number of rocket launches in a year with 31 rockets launched in 2021, SpaceX added.

On December 10, SpaceX announced the successful liftoff of 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth orbit.