Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches GPS Satellite For US Space Force - SpaceX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida and propelled a new Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite into orbit for the US Space Force, SpaceX announced on Thursday.

SpaceX podcast the successful launch of the GPS III Space Vehicle 05 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12:09 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Falcon 9's reusable first stage landed successfully on the company's drone ship located in the Atlantic Ocean, the podcast showed.

The mission was the first Defense Department-approved flight with a previously used booster and the fifth GPS III satellite launched so far, the company noted.

