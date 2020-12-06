Falcon 9 Rocket With Dragon Cargo Capsule Lifts Off For ISS - NASA
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with an unmanned Dragon capsule successfully lifted off from the Florida space center on Sunday to deliver cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), according to a live broadcast by NASA.
The launch of SpaceX's rocket took place at 11:17 local time (16:17 GMT). The start has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The docking of the spacecraft, which carries three tonnes of cargo, with the ISS is scheduled for 18:30 on Monday.