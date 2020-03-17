Falcon 9 Rocket With Starlink System Satellites to Be Launched Wednesday - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Falcon 9 carrier rocket with satellites for the Starlink system will be launched on Wednesday, private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Targeting Wednesday, March 18 at 8:16 a.m. EDT, 12:16 UTC, for Falcon 9's launch of Starlink from LC-39A in Florida," it said.

Initially, the launch of the rocket was to take place on Sunday. A few seconds before the blastoff, the rocket engines were turned off.