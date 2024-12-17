Falcon Beauty Pageant at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival starts; prizes exceed SAR4.9 million

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The King Abdulaziz Cups for Mazayen (falcon beauty pageant) competitions started Monday evening; prizes exceed SAR4.9 million and will be distributed among the top five winners of the seven rounds held over three days as part of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club.

The top five winners of the King Abdulaziz Cups will receive SAR710,000 per round, as the first-place winner will be awarded SAR300,000, the second-place winner SAR200,000, the third-place winner SAR100,000, the fourth SAR70,000, and the fifth SAR40,000.