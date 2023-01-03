Falcon Booster Launches Transporter 6 Satellite Into Sun-Synchronous Orbit - SpaceX

(@FahadShabbir)

SpaceX announced on Tuesday that it has successfully launched a Falcon-6 rocket carrying the Transporter-6 mission with 114 payloads to a sun-synchronous orbit.

The mission launched on schedule at 9:56 a.m. ET and was podcast live by SpaceX.

The payload included CubeSats, microsats, picosats and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time, SpaceX said.

The mission was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Forces Station in Florida, SpaceX added.

The reusable first stage boost had previously been used before to launch the GPS-III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat- G-33/G-34 and ten Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.