UrduPoint.com

Falcon Booster Launches Transporter 6 Satellite Into Sun-Synchronous Orbit - SpaceX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Falcon Booster Launches Transporter 6 Satellite Into Sun-Synchronous Orbit - SpaceX

SpaceX announced on Tuesday that it has successfully launched a Falcon-6 rocket carrying the Transporter-6 mission with 114 payloads to a sun-synchronous orbit.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) SpaceX announced on Tuesday that it has successfully launched a Falcon-6 rocket carrying the Transporter-6 mission with 114 payloads to a sun-synchronous orbit.

The mission launched on schedule at 9:56 a.m. ET and was podcast live by SpaceX.

The payload included CubeSats, microsats, picosats and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time, SpaceX said.

The mission was launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Forces Station in Florida, SpaceX added.

The reusable first stage boost had previously been used before to launch the GPS-III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat- G-33/G-34 and ten Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

Related Topics

Vehicles Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advan ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advancing bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhab ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhabi Community Campaign&#039; to ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC reviews financial issues of Balochist ..

Chairman HEC reviews financial issues of Balochistan's universities

2 minutes ago
 Committee recommends not to shift PSQCA headquarte ..

Committee recommends not to shift PSQCA headquarters to Islamabad from Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Congressman Perry Slams McCarthy Ahead of Crucial ..

Congressman Perry Slams McCarthy Ahead of Crucial Vote for US House Speaker - St ..

2 minutes ago
 Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'

Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.