Falcon festival in northern border region: gathering point for gulf falconers with around 1,000 falcons

TURAIF, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Falcon Festival in the Northern Border Region is back for its ninth edition, attracting over 1,000 falconers from different parts of the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Around 1,000 magnificent falcons will be soaring through the skies of the Northern Border Region, creating an atmosphere bustling with enthusiastic competition throughout the 16 rounds of the festival. This exciting event, which commenced on Thursday, will run until Monday, drawing a significant number of visitors to the Northern Border Region.

The festival has contributed to making the governorate one of the top tourist and entertainment destinations during these days.

The festival holds a meaningful purpose of preserving this cultural and historical identity, ensuring that it is passed down to future generations by the hands of expert falconers. What sets the Northern Border Region apart is its role as a vital destination and migratory route for falcons and their prey. It attracts hawking enthusiasts and falconers from all corners of the Kingdom and the GCC, making it a hub for these passionate individuals.