Faletau Returns For Struggling Wales Against Italy In Six Nations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Taulupe Faletau will play his first Test in more than a year as Wales look to end their record 13-match losing streak against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Rome.
No 8 Faletau, 34, has been sidelined by injury since breaking his arm during Wales' 43-19 victory over Georgia at the 2023 World Cup in France -- the last time the team won a full international -- with several fitness issues keeping him on the sidelines.
But the 104-times capped Faletau is now back as one of two changes to the side thrashed 43-0 by France in last week's first round of the Six Nations, coming in for Aaron Wainwright.
Centre Eddie James makes his first Test start, replacing the injured Owen Watkin.
Wainwright is on the bench after recovering from a facial injury suffered at the Stade de France, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell dropping out of the 23-man squad entirely.
Italy, who lost 31-19 to Scotland in Edinburgh last week, are also due to name their team on Thursday.
Wales (15-1)
Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Eddie James, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan (capt), James Botham; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Henry Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
