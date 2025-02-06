Faletau returns for struggling Wales against Italy in Six Nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Taulupe Faletau will play his first Test in 16 months as Wales seek to end their record 13-match losing streak against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Rome.

No. 8 Faletau has been sidelined by injury since breaking his arm during Wales' victory over Georgia at the 2023 World Cup in France -- the last time the team won a full international -- with several fitness issues keeping him on the sidelines.

But the 104-times capped Faletau is now back to add some much-needed experience as one of two changes to a youthful side thrashed 43-0 by France in last week's first round of the Six Nations, coming in for Aaron Wainwright.

Scarlets centre Eddie James makes his first Test start after Owen Watkin suffered a knee injury at the Stade de France.

Wainwright is on the bench after recovering from a facial injury, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell dropping out of the 23-man squad entirely.

"This has been an important week with a lot of hard work put in during training," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"We want to be accurate and disciplined on Saturday.

It's about our execution and how we manage the game.

"We know Italy are a quality side with physical players and are looking forward to a good contest. We're excited for the challenge on Saturday."

Wales have not lost in Rome since 2007 but have been beaten by the Azzurri in two of their past three encounters.

They have spent the week training in the south of France for a game in which defeat would leave them at risk of a second consecutive winless Six Nations campaign.

Italy, who lost 31-19 to Scotland in Edinburgh last week, are also due to name their team on Thursday.

Wales (15-1)

Liam Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Eddie James, Josh Adams; Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan (capt), James Botham; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Henry Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL).