MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Decline in Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 may exceed 30% due to systematic power outages, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Thursday, adding that in October the decline in annual terms reached 39%.

"Based on the results of nine months, we estimate the fall in GDP at about 30%. However, in the event of continued attacks and, as a result, outages, the fall in GDP could be greater," Svyrydenko told US media.

Svyrydenko added that the decrease in Ukraine's GDP in October reached 39% year-on-year, which is worse than the figures that were in August-September when the fall was estimated at 35%.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched the strikes two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.