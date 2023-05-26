UrduPoint.com

Fall Of 2 UAVs Causes Incident In Russia's Krasnodar, Damages Buildings - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Fall of 2 UAVs Causes Incident in Russia's Krasnodar, Damages Buildings - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The reason for the morning emergency in Krasnodar was the fall of two drones, buildings were damaged, but there are no casualties, Governor of Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the region's operational headquarters said an explosion has been reported in the center of the Russian southern city of Krasnodar.

"The reason for the morning incident on Morskaya Street in the regional center was the fall of two drones. There is damage done to buildings, but the life-supporting infrastructure has not been affected. And most importantly, there were no casualties," Kondratyev said on Telegram.

An investigation is underway and the authorities will help to repair the damage in the near future and will provide all necessary assistance to citizens whose houses were damaged, the official added.

