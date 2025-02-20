Fallen White-ball Kings England In Search Of Champions Trophy Revival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) England may have been the reigning world champions in both 50-over and T20 cricket as recently as two years ago, but they head into the Champions Trophy facing an uphill struggle to reach the semi-finals.
They suffered seven defeats in eight white-ball games during their preceding tour of India, culminating in a crushing 142-run loss in the third one-day international in Ahmedabad.
That result condemned England to a 3-0 series whitewash, after their 4-1 reverse in the T20s.
Accusations of laziness from India great Ravi Shastri and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen may be unfair, but the side have now lost more ODIs since their 2019 World Cup triumph than they have won -- 32 to 29, with 10 defeats in their last 14.
In England's favour is that the pitches in Pakistan, where they face Australia in their Champions Trophy opener in Lahore on Saturday, are set to be more to the liking of both their batsmen and fast bowlers than the spin-friendly surfaces in India.
To reach the last four of the eight-team Champions Trophy ODI tournament, Jos Buttler's men must finish in the top two of a group that also contains Afghanistan and South Africa -- both of whom beat England during their woeful title defence in the 2023 World Cup in India.
The recent India campaign was England's first since Test coach Brendon McCullum also took charge of the white-ball teams.
Former New Zealand captain McCullum enjoyed initial success as England's red-ball boss, although the team have since failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.
- 'Always optimistic' -
Many of the criticisms levelled against England's Test cricket under McCullum have now been applied to the limited-overs teams.
The all-format charge sheet against England includes struggle against quality spin and express fast bowling, while their only response when an aggressive 'Plan A' fails appears to be simply to 'go harder' rather than adapt to the evolving match conditions.
McCullum however was typically bullish following defeat in Ahmedabad, saying: "You know what I'm like. Always optimistic. If you go the other way, you've got no chance, right? I have belief in us."
But whether white-ball skipper Buttler remains the right man to oversee an England revamp is an open question.
It was limited-overs coach Matthew Mott who lost his job following England's lacklustre defence of their T20 World Cup last year.
Nothing that has happened since suggests Buttler is providing the charismatic or tactical leadership to inspire England.
The dynamic batsman, speaking after the India ODI series, said: "I think the fact we're not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy."
Dashing England opener Ben Duckett has at least been passed fit for the tournament following a groin injury but rising star Jacob Bethell has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.
Meanwhile, England's attack -- which once featured at least one left-arm paceman -- is set to be an all-right-arm affair spearheaded by express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, with much depending on leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Encouragingly for England, arch-rivals Australia will be without key players in fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
They too have just been thrashed, with Sri Lanka inflicting a mammoth 174-run loss upon Australia in the second ODI in Colombo.
jdg/dj/pst
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..
Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead
Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
More Stories From World
-
'Nothing lasts forever' as Guardiola laments 'worst' Man City season7 seconds ago
-
Fallen white-ball kings England in search of Champions Trophy revival12 seconds ago
-
PSV beat Juventus in extra time to reach Champions League last 1618 seconds ago
-
No immediate ruling on 'unusual' move to drop New York mayor corruption case26 seconds ago
-
'It's a joke' as Tour of Algarve riders take road to nowhere34 seconds ago
-
Mbappe's Man City destruction just the start for Real Madrid superstar39 seconds ago
-
M23 pushing advance toward 'strategic zones' in DR Congo, warns UN47 seconds ago
-
Germany's Merz vows tough migrant policy to stall AfD's rise31 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
SpaceX debris enters atmosphere over Poland: agency7 hours ago
-
EU to react 'firmly and swiftly' in case of Trump tariffs: trade chief7 hours ago
-
New Zealand spoil historic day for Pakistan in Champions Trophy7 hours ago