Falling Object Observed Over Idlib Where Syrian Helicopter Downing Reported - Witnesses

DADIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Eyewitnesses observed a burning object falling over the village of Dadikh that is located not far from the town of Maarat al-Numan in Syria's Idlib, where, Turkey says, a Syrian military helicopter was shot down earlier on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

According to the correspondent, black smoke was seen emanating from the falling object.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Syrian armed forces had withdrawn from the town of Nairab in Idlib province as their helicopter had been downed. It came a day after Ankara said that five Turkish troops had died and five others had been wounded in an artillery attack on an observation post in the region.

A Syrian military source told Sputnik that the helicopter had been downed by a missile, adding that the pilot had died.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months. Tensions further spiked last week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Ankara accuses the Syrian government forces of violating ceasefire in Idlib and threatens with military force unless the situation changes. Damascus, in turn, defends its right to retaliate against continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in Idlib.