Falling Piece Of Decor Kills Man On Stage At Moscow's Bolshoi Theater

A falling piece of decor crushed and killed a man on stage at the Bolshoi Theater on Saturday night, a source in the know told Sputnik

"A piece of decor fell and killed a person during a show at the Bolshoi Theater," the source said.

Social media users who were at the show said that the tragedy happened minutes into the Sadko opera. They were ushered to the exits.

