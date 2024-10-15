Falling Sales Cause Sour Grapes For Iconic Portugal Wine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
São João da Pesqueira, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Jose Manuel Ferreira should have already started harvesting grapes on his century-old vineyard in northern Portugal -- instead he is still looking for a buyer for his crop.
"I used to sell my grapes to a cooperative, but this year they refused me," the 74-year-old told AFP in Sao Joao da Pesqueira, in the heart of the Douro wine region.
"We feel abandoned. It's revolting," he said.
His plight is repeated across the Douro Valley, known for its endless swathes of vineyards cascading down lush green hills on tiered terraces carved over the centuries.
The cause: sluggish sales of the region's famous sweet port wine and overproduction.
Roughly 20,000 winegrowers operate along the banks of the River Douro, which winds its way across northern Portugal before spilling out into the Atlantic at Porto, the country's second-largest city, where major wineries are based.
Most vineyards in the region belong to several owners, who cultivate small plots averaging just two hectares (five acres) and generally sell their output to groups operating large estates known as "quintas".
Port wine, which is made by adding brandy during fermentation, was invented by the British in the 18th century and went on to become one of Portugal's most famous exports.
The Upper Douro region, which in 2001 was added to the United Nations' cultural heritage list, produces port wine and table wine, with both enjoying a protected designation of origin status.
This means they can be made only in the region according to a set of production specifications.
While sales of Douro table wines are rising, those of port wines -- which are more profitable -- have fallen steadily in recent years because of changing consumer habits.
Wine consumption has decreased globally, and especially so for products like port wine that are traditionally drunk before meals to stimulate the appetite.
The volume of port wine sold annually has fallen over the last 15 years by a quarter to nearly 65 million litres in 2023.
"Douro table wines can't compensate for the fall in port wine sales," said the head of Portuguese wine promotion body ViniPortugal, Frederico Falcao.
"The grapes still to be harvested in the Douro region are being sold at very low prices, often not even enough to cover the cost of picking," he added.
"Unfortunately, this means there is likely to be quite a lot of grapes left uncollected in the vineyards."
To tackle the problem of oversupply, the Port and Douro Wines Institute regulatory body has slashed the port wine production quota this year to 90,000 barrels from 104,000 in 2023. Each barrel contains 550 litres (145 gallons).
But industry representatives argue this level of production remains too high given the amount of stocks that have built up in recent years.
These reserves enable major port wine brands, which control almost 90 percent of the market, to limit their losses.
It is small growers like Ferreira, whose modest plot is expected to produce around a tonne of grapes this year, that are being hit hardest.
"The region, which has a unique, world-famous product, generates wealth, but it is not well redistributed," Manuel Cordeiro, the mayor of Sao Joao da Pesqueira, told AFP.
Some are calling for a steeper cut to production that would involve pulling up vines, as is currently being done in the Bordeaux region in southwestern France.
"If we don't create scarcity, we'll never manage to keep prices under control," said Oscar Quevedo, a 41-year-old winemaker who has taken over the family business of around 100 hectares.
Producing wine in the Douro, with its steep slopes and arid climate, "is very expensive" so moving upmarket is necessary to survive and "market a wine that is profitable", he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'5 minutes ago
-
Miners battle on the 'energy front' in east Ukraine36 minutes ago
-
Cars, chlamydia threaten Australian koalas1 hour ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'1 hour ago
-
Reoxygenating oceans: startups lead the way in Baltic Sea2 hours ago
-
In the Colombian Pacific, fighting to save sharks2 hours ago
-
Texas poised to execute autistic man for 'shaken baby' death2 hours ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'2 hours ago
-
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns2 hours ago
-
EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns3 hours ago
-
King Charles III heads to Australia and Commonwealth meeting3 hours ago
-
Nagelsmann lauds 'supercharged' Germany's 'best half of the year'3 hours ago