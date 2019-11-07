UrduPoint.com
False Alarm Triggered Hijacking Warning On Board Air Europa Plane In Amsterdam - Company

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

False Alarm Triggered Hijacking Warning on Board Air Europa Plane in Amsterdam - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) An incident on board a passenger plane at the international airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday was caused by a false alarm, Air Europe, the operator of the plane, reported.

 "False Alarm.

In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize," the company wrote in its twitter blog.

 According to earlier reports, the Dutch military police were investigating a "suspicious situation" on board an Air Europa plane at the Schiphol airport.

