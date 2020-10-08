UrduPoint.com
False Bomb Threats Preventing Navalny's Emergency Landing Sent From German Servers- Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia's Interior Ministry on Thursday said that false bomb threats that had initially prevented the airplane with Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny from landing had come from servers in Germany.

"A criminal case has been launched... into the fact of false bomb threats on August 20 of district courts, a railway station, a post office, banks, an airport...

about a deliberately false report about an act of terrorism," the interior ministry said.

The ministry added that the email service used to distribute the false bomb threats is located in Germany.

"The servers of this mail service are located on the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany," the statement reads.

The ministry said that it is exploring other versions behind the motive for the false bomb threats, besides the dominant theory that they were made in order to prevent the emergency landing to provide first aid to Navalny.

