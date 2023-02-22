UrduPoint.com

False News About Air Raid Alert Reported By Russian Radio Due To Hacker Attack - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

False News About Air Raid Alert Reported by Russian Radio Due to Hacker Attack - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Radio stations in some regions of Russia reported on Wednesday false information about an air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike due to a hacker attack, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Information about an alleged air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike was heard on radio in some regions of the country due to a hacker attack on servers of a number of private radio stations," the ministry said in a statement.

The department added that the reports were false and urged people to follow information from official sources.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Alert From

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

59 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

1 hour ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

2 hours ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.