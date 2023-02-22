False News About Air Raid Alert Reported by Russian Radio Due to Hacker Attack - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Radio stations in some regions of Russia reported on Wednesday false information about an air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike due to a hacker attack, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Information about an alleged air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike was heard on radio in some regions of the country due to a hacker attack on servers of a number of private radio stations," the ministry said in a statement.

The department added that the reports were false and urged people to follow information from official sources.