False News About Air Raid Alert Reported By Russian Radio Due To Hacker Attack - Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Radio stations in some regions of Russia reported on Wednesday false information about an air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike due to a hacker attack, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
"Information about an alleged air raid alert and a threat of a missile strike was heard on radio in some regions of the country due to a hacker attack on servers of a number of private radio stations," the ministry said in a statement.
The department added that the reports were false and urged people to follow information from official sources.