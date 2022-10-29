MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Sarina Saedi, who passed away in a hospital from potential drug overdose, has been purposefully linked by some media to the ongoing unrest in Iran in an attempt to further fuel the protests, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Friday.

Saedi was found by her parents in her apartment and sent to the hospital, where she eventually passed away on Thursday, Fars said. According to the city's mayor, initial medical examinations showed that the teenager had died of an accidental or deliberate drug overdose, the report said.

Anti-Iran groups fueling unrest in the country have began spreading fake reports linking Saedi's death to the ongoing protests, Fars warned.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Tehran believes the unrest was planned by foreign powers.