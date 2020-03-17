(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Over 40 people have died from alcohol poisoning in Iran's southern Fars province, national media reported on Tuesday, amid false rumors that toxic methanol could help treat or ward off the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ravaging the Islamic republic.

"As of 11:00 a.m. [7:30 GMT] today, March 17, 330 people have been poisoned with alcohol, 44 people have died," the local ambulance service's head said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Last week, media reported that 36 people died from mass alcohol poisoning in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Seven more deaths were registered in northern Alborz province, with local prosecutors linking the fatalities to the methanol cure rumors circulating on the internet.

Alcohol is banned for Muslims in Iran, which is currently suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak after China and Italy. Iran has over 16,000 confirmed cases of infection, including more than 980 fatalities. At the same time, over 5,000 people have recovered.