Famed Brazilian Justice Minister Moro Resigns Accusing President of Overreach - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Brazil's high-profile Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned from his post Friday in protest of President Jair Bolsanaro's dismissal of the country's chief of police, plunging the country into further turmoil.

Moro, famous for leading the anti-corruption "Operation car Wash" and jailing former president Lula Da Silva, delivered a televised speech in which he accused Bolsanaro of overreach and attempting to influence the country's law enforcement, media reported.

In the 40-minute address, he said that Bolsonaro's firing of Police Chief Mauricio Valeixo was "political interference in the Federal police" and a breach of the agreement Moro agreed to head the Justice Ministry, Brazilian newspaper Correio reported.

Famed US journalist Glenn Greenwald, who lives and works in Brazil, wrote on Twitter that Moro resigned because of power and control and not out of principle, as Bolsonaro and Moro have similar right-wing leanings.

The shock resignation comes a week after Bolsonaro fired his popular health minister over disagreements over coronavirus mitigation measures, triggering speculation that the president's ailing popularity may further erode.