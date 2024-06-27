Open Menu

Famed British Singer Seal To Perform At Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Grammy Award-winning British singer and songwriter Seal, known for hits like Kiss from a Rose, Crazy, and Stand by Me, will take the stage in Istanbul, organizers announced on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Grammy Award-winning British singer and songwriter Seal, known for hits like Kiss from a Rose, Crazy, and Stand by Me, will take the stage in Istanbul, organizers announced on Thursday.

The singer will perform at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre on Oct. 12 as part of the Denizbank Open Air Events.

Born in London in 1963, Seal has had hits in pop, R&B, soul, and dance.

His successful career has been marked by four Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards.

Known for his baritone voice and classic songwriting, the singer has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Related Topics

London Istanbul From Million

Recent Stories

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

21 seconds ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

25 seconds ago
 Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

27 seconds ago
 Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime ..

Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters

30 seconds ago
 PMD forecast rain at isolated places

PMD forecast rain at isolated places

7 minutes ago
 Original Harry Potter illustration sells for recor ..

Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction

7 minutes ago
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

7 minutes ago
 Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran preside ..

Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

10 minutes ago
 Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th qu ..

Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..

10 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated mil ..

Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World