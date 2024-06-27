Famed British Singer Seal To Perform At Istanbul
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Grammy Award-winning British singer and songwriter Seal, known for hits like Kiss from a Rose, Crazy, and Stand by Me, will take the stage in Istanbul, organizers announced on Thursday.
The singer will perform at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre on Oct. 12 as part of the Denizbank Open Air Events.
Born in London in 1963, Seal has had hits in pop, R&B, soul, and dance.
His successful career has been marked by four Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards.
Known for his baritone voice and classic songwriting, the singer has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
