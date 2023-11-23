Families forced to wait as Israel, Hamas truce deal delayed

Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel waited Thursday for at least one more day after a breakthrough four-day truce deal was put on hold

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel waited Thursday for at least one more day after a breakthrough four-day truce deal was put on hold.

The delay is the latest blow to the families desperate to see their loved ones return home, and to Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and deprivation.

The deal saw Israel and Hamas agree to the truce which could be extended and broadened.

It is also intended to provide aid to Gaza's 2.

4 million residents struggling to survive with shortages of food, water and fuel.

Instead of a pause, fighting continued on Thursday. Explosions were heard on an AFPTV livecam followed by heavy grey clouds rolling over the territory's north, much of which has been reduced to rubble.

"We've already been on an emotional roller coaster for 47 days. Today is no different," said Eyal Kalderon, a cousin of Ofer Kalderon, who is among those held captive in Gaza.