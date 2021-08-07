UrduPoint.com

Families Of 9/11 Victims Call On Biden To Probe Saudi Arabia's Role In Attack - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) A numerous group of 9/11 family members in a letter to US President Joe Biden on Friday have called to investigate Saudi Arabia's role in the terrorist attack as well as to implement a new policy toward Riyadh.

"We implore President Biden to: 1) authorize the release of all documents and information to the 9/11 community that our government has accrued in its investigation of the Kingdom of Saudi to allow us to rightfully obtain justice against the Kingdom. 2) Implement a policy toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that makes clear it must acknowledge its role in terrorist attacks against our citizens and residents [...] and, accordingly, immediately cease the Kingdom's support for acts of terrorism," the letter said.

The authors of the letter promised to prevent Biden from participating in any memorial ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City next month if he will not fulfill his campaign promise to appropriately investigate the attack.

Earlier on Friday, Senator Bob Menendez announced that US intelligence officials would be required to review and declassify documents on any involvement by the government of Saudi Arabia or any Saudi individuals in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States under the bipartisan 9/11 Transparency Act.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorist hijackers who crashed four jetliners into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania were Saudi nationals.

