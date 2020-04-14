UrduPoint.com
Families Of Doctors Killed By COVID-19 To Receive Around $6,300 - Egypt's Medical Union

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Families of doctors killed by the coronavirus disease in Egypt will be paid 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,333), Egypt's Medical Union has said, adding that each sick doctor in the country would receive financial support for 20,000 EGP ($1,267)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Families of doctors killed by the coronavirus disease in Egypt will be paid 100,000 Egyptian Pounds ($6,333), Egypt's Medical Union has said, adding that each sick doctor in the country would receive financial support for 20,000 EGP ($1,267).

"The Egyptian Medical Syndicate and the Medical Union decided to support each medic infected with the coronavirus, [and] pay 20,000 pounds, while a family of each victim [killed by COVID-19 would receive] 100,000 pounds," the union said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

A representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt, Dr. Jean Jabbour, in turn, said that 13 percent of those infected were workers of medical facilities.

As of Tuesday, 2,190 coronavirus cases have been registered in Egypt, with 164 patients having died and 488 having recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

