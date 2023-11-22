Families of Gaza hostages, Palestinian prisoners torn between emotions

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli and Palestinian families were torn between hope and fear Wednesday following an overnight deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Israeli and Palestinian families were torn between hope and fear Wednesday following an overnight deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Under the terms of the deal, Palestinian Hamas group will release 50 hostages, all women and children kidnapped during the October 7, in exchange for the freeing of 150 Palestinian prisoners, made up of women and teenagers.

But beyond the fact they would be released at a ratio of three prisoners for every hostage, little is known about how and when they would be freed -- although it will happen during a four-day pause in the fighting.

Israel has published a list of 300 prisoner Names eligible for release, but no such information has been released by Hamas, sparking a welter of emotions on both sides.