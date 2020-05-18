Families of Iranian Victims in Ukrainian Airline Crash in Tehran File Lawsuits - Judiciary

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The families of Iranian victims in the January downing of a Ukraine International Airlines aircraft near Tehran have begun filing lawsuits in connection with the incident, the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a statement Monday.

"Since the transfer of the case regarding the crash of a Ukrainian plane to the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces, the Tehran military prosecutors' office has conducted an accurate and verified investigation of the case. Several groups of experts are studying various aspects of this disaster and many families of the victims have contacted the organization with lawsuits," a statement published on the organization's website read.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba threatened Iran with "collective prosecution" if Tehran fails to come to an agreement with Kiev, as well as the other countries whose citizens were among the dead.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said that Iran must bring those responsible for the plane's downing to justice and pay suitable compensation to the victims.

On January 8, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Tehran shortly after takeoff killing all 176 people on board. Iran said that it had unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US strikes.

Citizens of Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Iran, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among those who were killed in the incident.