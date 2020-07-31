UrduPoint.com
Families Seek Justice For Sudan's Slain Anti-Bashir Plotters

Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:53 PM

After decades of searching for their loved ones' remains, the families of slain Sudanese officers who attempted a coup against strongman Omar al-Bashir are demanding the killers held accountable

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :After decades of searching for their loved ones' remains, the families of slain Sudanese officers who attempted a coup against strongman Omar al-Bashir are demanding the killers held accountable.

Since the 1990 attempt, they have endured intimidation, arrests and beatings -- but Bashir's ouster in April 2019 spurred hopes that they could finally receive justice.

Last week, investigators looking into crimes during the strongman's 30-year rule found the bodies of the 28 officers dumped in a mass grave in the city of Omdurman.

The coup attempt came just months after Islamist-backed Bashir overthrew the democratically elected government of Sadiq al-Mahdi in 1989.

The attempt to oust him was thwarted and the officers were immediately executed.

"We have been searching for their graves for 30 years. It was a heinous crime. There was no trial, no investigation and they were executed only 24 hours after their arrest," said Awatef Mirghani, the sister of one of the officers, Esmat.

"They were all dumped in a single grave, still wearing their uniforms. It was a violation of human dignity," she said, choking back tears.

