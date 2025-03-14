Families Sent Home To Ruins Of East DR Congo Conflict
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:26 PM
When the Banyene family were sent back to their home in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, all that had survived the fighting was a crumbling wall and sagging metal roof
Sake, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) When the Banyene family were sent back to their home in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, all that had survived the fighting was a crumbling wall and sagging metal roof.
Shell casings from automatic weapons littered the plot, leftovers from the conflict between the Congolese army and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group that had until recently riven their Sake hometown.
The Banyenes, like most of Sake's inhabitants, had found refuge in a displaced persons camp on the outskirts of the city of Goma, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Sake in an area blighted by regional wars for decades.
But at the end of January Goma, capital of North Kivu province, was seized by the M23 as part of a lightning offensive which has seen the group occupy swathes of territory in the eastern DRC.
Then in early February the M23 ordered those displaced by the conflict -- including the Banyene family -- to return to what remained of their homes.
In a matter of days camps where hundreds of thousands of people had been crammed together in dire conditions emptied.
And so Sake, which sits on the Congolese bank of Lake Kivu across from Rwanda, filled up again.
"It's better to be at home than in the camps," said Tumani Feresi, one of the family's elder brothers.
But "we had to leave the camp with nothing and we have difficulty eating", he added.
