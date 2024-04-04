Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake

(@FahadShabbir)

Hualien, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Relief workers set aside stuffed toys, blankets and baby formula for families sheltering Thursday in an elementary school in Hualien, the epicentre of Taiwan's biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

"We have all the necessary stuff -- blankets, toilet and a place to rest," said Indonesian Hendri Sutrisno, who occupied a tent with his wife and two-month-old baby.

The 30-year-old professor at Hualien's Dong Hwa University and his family were among more than 100 people who chose to stay in tents set up at an elementary school after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

The aftershocks of the quake -- the biggest since a 7.6 magnitude disaster in 1999 killed 2,400 people -- came thick and fast, and by Thursday morning Hualien had experienced more than 300 rolling tremors.

Hendri said he and his wife hid under a table with their baby when the first quake hit, before grabbing their things and fleeing the building.

"Our worry is when the big aftershocks happen it might be really hard for us to evacuate one more time -- especially with the baby," he told AFP.

"So it will be better, wiser for us to stay here," he said as the infant slept in a stroller.

Rescue efforts continued elsewhere across the county, with authorities working to reach more than 600 people either trapped in strongly built tunnels or cut off in remote areas -- though they were believed to be safe.

Hualien county, on Taiwan's eastern coast, is home to a network of tunnels that allow drivers to traverse the region's picturesque mountains.

The bulk of the people trapped include some in a hotel near Taroko National Park, as well as workers in a nearby tunnel -- now completely cut off after a series of landslides hit the main highway leading to it.

Footage captured by a drone of an open-cut tunnel in a mountain released by Taiwan's National Fire Agency showed people waving, standing unharmed next to damaged vehicles.

Authorities had cordoned off a section of Su Hua highway on Thursday, the site of a massive landslide that killed two drivers the day before when they were crushed by falling boulders.

Massive rocks blocked road tunnels, while uprooted trees could be seen on the cliffs by the highway still shrouded with clouds of dust.

The quake killed at least nine people and injured more than 1,064, although authorities did not specify how seriously.