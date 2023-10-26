Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A plaque designating the narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital where nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities last year was unveiled by victims' relatives on Thursday.

Last Halloween, tens of thousands of people -- mostly in their 20s and 30s -- had been out to enjoy post-pandemic holiday celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district, but the night turned deadly with no effective crowd control and bungled official responses to calls for help.

The site of the crush -- now decorated with hundreds of notes in tribute to the victims -- was officially designated the "October 29 Memorial Alley" by the government. But Thursday's unveiling ceremony was attended mostly by families of those killed and civil society groups, with no senior government representatives present.

"This is a place to remember the people who became stars in the sky in an alleyway in the middle of Seoul while enjoying their daily lives on the night of October 29, 2022," said Lee Jung-min, a representative of bereaved families, at a ceremony unveiling

"It is also a place to pledge safety so that something like this does not happen again in the future," he added.

One of the Post-it notes at the site read: "It's been a year but I still sometimes think of you. I hope you can enjoy your youth in heaven, even though you could not enjoy it here."

Lee, who lost his 28-year-old daughter to the crowd crush, said families of the victims were still looking for answers.

Lee, along with around 100 other bereaved relatives and activists, is pushing for the passage of a law mandating an independent counsel investigation into what went wrong and who was responsible for the deadly crush.

Despite a formal investigation and ongoing prosecutions of local officials, no one has yet been legally convicted.

"Only by raising awareness through a clear investigation of the truth and punishment of those truly responsible will everyone be able to live their daily lives safely," Lee said.