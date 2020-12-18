UrduPoint.com
Family Feud Rages As Swarovski Empire Loses Its Lustre

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:21 PM

Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: the headquarters of the Swarovski crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as you might expect -- but the sparkle can't distract from a bitter family feud over the company's future

Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria's mountainous Tyrol region every year.

But the coronavirus pandemic hasn't only left it deserted -- it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company.

Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds, his great-great grandchildren now reign over a diversified operation -- offering rhinestones to fashion brands, binoculars to hunters, and jewellery and crystal figurines of characters from Mickey Mouse to Princess Leia.

But CEO Robert Buchbauer says drastic change is now needed.

"We are forced to reimagine and rescale our entire Swarovski business," Buchbauer tells AFP at the Wattens HQ, framed by a selection of Swarovski-embellished robes.

More Stories From World

