Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Wattens, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: the headquarters of the Swarovski crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as you might expect -- but the sparkle can't distract from a bitter family feud over the company's future.

Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria's mountainous Tyrol region every year.

But the coronavirus pandemic hasn't only left it deserted -- it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company.

Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds, his great-great grandchildren now reign over a diversified operation -- offering rhinestones to fashion brands, binoculars to hunters, and jewellery and crystal figurines of characters from Mickey Mouse to Princess Leia.

But CEO Robert Buchbauer says drastic change is now needed.

"We are forced to reimagine and rescale our entire Swarovski business," Buchbauer tells AFP at the Wattens HQ, framed by a selection of Swarovski-embellished robes.