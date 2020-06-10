UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family, Friends Bid Final Farewell To George Floyd During Private Service In Houston

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:51 AM

Family, Friends Bid Final Farewell to George Floyd During Private Service in Houston

The family and friends of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked protests throughout the United States and the world, are paying final respects at a private funeral service in Houston, Texas, preceding his entombment on Tuesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The family and friends of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked protests throughout the United States and the world, are paying final respects at a private funeral service in Houston, Texas, preceding his entombment on Tuesday.

Floyd, who also lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and in other parts of the United States, had called Houston his home.

The funeral service is also attended by dignitaries supportive of the cause to fight racial injustice and police brutality.

After the service, a motorcade will bring the gilded casket to the nearby town of Pearland, where Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother's grave.

The entombment ceremony is closed for the public, but crowds are expected along the final mile of the funeral procession.

Local media have reported that the casket will be transferred to a horse drawn carriage that will take Floyd to his final resting place.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A video of the arrest shows a white police officer pressing Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe. Floyd's death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States and the world, some of them violent, and prompted a movement to reform police and further fight racial injustice.

Related Topics

World Police Died Man George Minneapolis Houston United States May Family Media

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.