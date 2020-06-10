Family, Friends Bid Final Farewell to George Floyd During Private Service in Houston

The family and friends of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked protests throughout the United States and the world, are paying final respects at a private funeral service in Houston, Texas, preceding his entombment on Tuesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The family and friends of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody sparked protests throughout the United States and the world, are paying final respects at a private funeral service in Houston, Texas, preceding his entombment on Tuesday.

Floyd, who also lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and in other parts of the United States, had called Houston his home.

The funeral service is also attended by dignitaries supportive of the cause to fight racial injustice and police brutality.

After the service, a motorcade will bring the gilded casket to the nearby town of Pearland, where Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother's grave.

The entombment ceremony is closed for the public, but crowds are expected along the final mile of the funeral procession.

Local media have reported that the casket will be transferred to a horse drawn carriage that will take Floyd to his final resting place.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A video of the arrest shows a white police officer pressing Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe. Floyd's death caused protests against police brutality throughout the United States and the world, some of them violent, and prompted a movement to reform police and further fight racial injustice.