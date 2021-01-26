UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Hopeful Biden Will Engage Russia To Secure Paul Whelan's Release - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

Family Hopeful Biden Will Engage Russia to Secure Paul Whelan's Release - Statement

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, issued a statement on Tuesday in which it expressed hope the new administration of President Joe Biden will be more active to secure his release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, issued a statement on Tuesday in which it expressed hope the new administration of President Joe Biden will be more active to secure his release.

"President Biden has said that he will be a president for all Americans. The United States has not had a president with that viewpoint for the entirety of Paul's wrongful detention. I am hopeful that, once again, the American government will care about the welfare of all Americans in peril," the statement said.

The Biden administration seems to be more ready to engage with Russia than the Trump administration had been on a range of issues, the statement said.

"The early statements about continuing the New START treaty are a good example," the statement said. "The sooner the State Department's leadership is in place, the sooner it can re-engage with the Russian Federation."

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage and sentenced by a Moscow court on June 15. He denies being involved in espionage and insists he visited Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Trump Ireland United Kingdom United States June December 2018 Family All Government Court

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

56 minutes ago

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

1 hour ago

Swiss drop Russian oligarch's case against art dea ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's Rating Falls From 26.2% to 1 ..

1 minute ago

Russian Envoy in Vienna Sees Reasons to Expect New ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.