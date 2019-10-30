UrduPoint.com
Family Joins Desperate Search For Brit Tourist In Cambodia

Wed 30th October 2019

The family of a 21-year-old British tourist who went missing on a Cambodian island a week ago, boarded boats with authorities Wednesday to continue a meticulous search around the waters and dense jungle territory

Koh Rong, Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The family of a 21-year-old British tourist who went missing on a Cambodian island a week ago, boarded boats with authorities Wednesday to continue a meticulous search around the waters and dense jungle territory.

The desperate search for backpacker Amelia Bambridge on Koh Rong includes more than 100 army, navy and police personnel as well as relatives and volunteers.

Bambridge did not check out of her hostel on October 24, while her bag and phone were later found on party spot Police Beach, where she was last seen hours earlier.

Her family members scrambled to the island to help with theinvestigation and have also been active on social media askingtravellers for possible clues.

