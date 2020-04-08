UrduPoint.com
Family Of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victim Files 4th Compensation Appeal To Egypt Court

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) One of the families who lost their relatives in the Russian Airbus A321 crash over the Sinai peninsula has filed its fourth appeal to overrule an earlier decision of an Egyptian court denying compensation, lawyer Muhammed el-Taher told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In early March, Mikhail Zagainov, another lawyer on the legal team, told Sputnik that an Egyptian court had rejected a compensation claim from another family over failure to prove their loved ones were aboard. There are about 70 similar cases filed against the Egyptian government, the air carrier and the insurance company.

"The case was pretty much dismissed by the Court of Appeals due to lack of jurisdiction and lack of supporting documents. We could not establish the relationship between the mother [the plaintiff] and the daughter [who died in the crash] ... So far, we have filed four claims before the Court of Cassation," el-Taher said, adding that the previous three appeals had been turned down for similar reasons.

In addition, el-Taher said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of administrative employees in court has decreased, hindering the proceedings.

"Not a single employee ... was wearing gloves or masks, or any protective gear ... So far, all the hearings have been put on a hold because of the coronavirus. So everything is being postponed until the court resumes the operation again, who knows when," he added.

The Kogalymavia plane carrying 224 people was on its way to St. Petersburg from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it crashed over the restive Egyptian province of Sinai in 2015 claiming the lives of all the people aboard. The air disaster, qualified as a terrorist attack by Moscow, was the worst in Russian and Soviet history and led to suspending passenger air traffic to Egypt until it bolstered airport security. However, direct flights between the two countries resumed in early 2018.

