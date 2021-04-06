Family of 6 Found Dead in Texas in Apparent Murder-Suicide - Reports

The family of six was found dead in suburban Dallas in the US state of Texas in what appears to be a murder-suicide committed by two brothers, NBC-DFW news broadcaster reported on Tuesday citing the local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The family of six was found dead in suburban Dallas in the US state of Texas in what appears to be a murder-suicide committed by two brothers, NBC-DFW news broadcaster reported on Tuesday citing the local police.

According to the news, the police received a request from a friend of one of the brothers who had previously shown suicidal tendencies to perform a welfare check on the family.

Local law enforcement officers arrived at the residence in the early hours of Monday and found six bodies, which were identified later in the day as the family members, including both parents, an elderly grandparent, two brothers and a sister. The youngest siblings were 19 years old.

Reportedly, the two brothers entered into a suicidal pact to end their own lives and kill their family to spare them from the grief, the suicide note posted on one of the boy's social media said.

The exact circumstances of the deaths are yet unknown, the investigations are still ongoing. The police believe the murder-suicide may have taken place on Saturday night based on the evidence found in the house, the news stated.

The neighbors did not hear anything suspicions, no gunfire was reported at the time of the incident, though it was disclosed that the 21-year-old brother had legally purchased a gun prior to the incident, NBC-DFW cited the police as saying.

The family emigrated from Bangladesh and had no known relatives in the state.