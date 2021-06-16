UrduPoint.com
Family Of African Woman Who Allegedly Gave Birth To 10 Babies Deny Their Existence

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Family of African Woman Who Allegedly Gave Birth to 10 Babies Deny Their Existence

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The family of the South African woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies at once issued a statement on Tuesday, in which they denied ever seeing the newborns and said they relied on the information received from the mother, whose whereabouts are now unknown.

"The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologize for any inconvenience and embarrassment," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, reads.

The family clarified that the misunderstanding stemmed from the fact that neither the father, nor any of the relatives saw the babies or their photos and made all statements based solely on the information received from Sithole herself. All attempts to visit the mother and the newborns failed.

They further noted that they had since lost contact with the mother and filed a missing person report, as her and the babies location is currently unknown.

All donations for the support of the family are stopped.

