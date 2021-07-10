UrduPoint.com
Family Of Black Man Killed In Minneapolis Police Chase Plans To File Lawsuit - Attorney

Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Family of Black Man Killed in Minneapolis Police Chase Plans to File Lawsuit - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Family of Leneal Frazier, a Black man killed when he was caught in middle of a Minneapolis police chase, will file a lawsuit against the city, Attorney Jeff Storms said on Friday.

The 40-year-old Leneal Fraizer was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the girl who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's death last year.

"Will there be a lawsuit? You bet," Storms said during a press conference.

The legal team is waiting for more facts to emerge from the incident before they finalize the lawsuit, Storms said.

Storms said prosecutors need to investigate whether there are any potential criminal charges in this incident.

Surveillance video of the incident that occurred on Tuesday shows Frazier driving across an intersection the moment a high-speed pursuit crossed his path. The car being pursued sped through the intersection at a high speed, barely missing Frazier, but the Minneapolis police car was unable to avoid hitting his vehicle.

