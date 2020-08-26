UrduPoint.com
Family Of Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting In Wisconsin To File Lawsuit - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Family of Black Man Paralyzed in Police Shooting in Wisconsin to File Lawsuit - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Lawyers for the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting victim Jacob Blake said on Tuesday they were filing a civil lawsuit to seek financial remedy for the man that a video clip showed being shot at least seven times from behind by police officers apprehending him.

"He has a long road to recovery.

We are going to hope and pray for as good a recovery as we can possibly get," Blake's family attorney Patrick Salvi said, adding that the 29-year-old had suffered kidney, liver and intestinal damage aside from early confirmation of paralysis. "That type of rehabilitation and recovery is not free. So... on Jacob's behalf and, in light of the travesty that happened on Sunday, is we have to bring a civil lawsuit."

