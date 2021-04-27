Family of Black Man Shot Dead by Officers in N. Carolina Shown 20-Second Clip - Attorneys

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The family of Andrew Brown, a black man who was fatally shot by police in the state of North Carolina, were only shown a 20-second video clip of the incident by the local authorities, the family attorneys said in a press conference on Monday.

Andrew Brown was shot dead by police last week after allegedly driving away from police who were executing a search warrant at his residence.

"We saw one video, 20 seconds, from one body camera," one attorney said. "There was things that transpired before those 20 seconds that we did not see it."

The attorney said the video appears to show Brown with his hands on the wheel of his vehicle on the driveway of his home when he was shot multiple times by police officers that used handguns and assault rifles. The attorney said Brown eventually drove off to evade the gunfire and appeared to be trying to avoid hitting any police officers.

The family's legal team described Brown's death as an execution and called for the immediate arrest of the police officers involved in the shooting.

The family attorney's said the video may be released to the public on Wednesday if a local judge grants approval.

Earlier on Monday, Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in anticipation of civil unrest due to the soon-to-be-released police body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Brown's death.

The police said Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest and they deemed the execution of the warrant to constitute a high-risk, dangerous situation.