Family of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions Will Impact His Ability to Call Home

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Moscow prison after being convicted of espionage, expressed concern on Wednesday that cash flow problems caused by the Western sanctions against Russia may impact his ability to communicate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Moscow prison after being convicted of espionage, expressed concern on Wednesday that cash flow problems caused by the Western sanctions against Russia may impact his ability to communicate.

"We have heard that embassies are experiencing cash flow problems due to the impact on sanctions on money transfers, which we hope will get sorted out. Without this process through the US Embassy, we will be unable to continue to pay for Paul's phone calls home, the Whelan family said in a statement.

Paul's morale remains high, but that may change as the situation develops, the statement also said.

"Already, the United States Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to Russia. The loss of phone calls would sever any ability for Paul to communicate beyond the walls of his hostage takers," the statement added.

In June 2020, the Moscow court sentenced Whelan to a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage. He denies the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.

Paul also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.