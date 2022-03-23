UrduPoint.com

Family Of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions Will Impact His Ability To Call Home

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Family of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions Will Impact His Ability to Call Home

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Moscow prison after being convicted of espionage, expressed concern on Wednesday that cash flow problems caused by the Western sanctions against Russia may impact his ability to communicate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Moscow prison after being convicted of espionage, expressed concern on Wednesday that cash flow problems caused by the Western sanctions against Russia may impact his ability to communicate.

"We have heard that embassies are experiencing cash flow problems due to the impact on sanctions on money transfers, which we hope will get sorted out. Without this process through the US Embassy, we will be unable to continue to pay for Paul's phone calls home, the Whelan family said in a statement.

Paul's morale remains high, but that may change as the situation develops, the statement also said.

"Already, the United States Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to Russia. The loss of phone calls would sever any ability for Paul to communicate beyond the walls of his hostage takers," the statement added.

In June 2020, the Moscow court sentenced Whelan to a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage. He denies the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.

Paul also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Ireland United States Money May June Citizenship 2020 Family Court

Recent Stories

Australian envoy extends felicitation on Pakistan ..

Australian envoy extends felicitation on Pakistan Day; cites opportunities for m ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan batting collapses as Australia lead by 12 ..

Pakistan batting collapses as Australia lead by 123 runs in third Test

2 minutes ago
 Dr Shehbaz Gill asks Bilawal to improve political ..

Dr Shehbaz Gill asks Bilawal to improve political training, language

2 minutes ago
 SU to organize international conference on informa ..

SU to organize international conference on information and engineering technolog ..

6 minutes ago
 Farrukh thanks Kuwaiti FM for acknowledging PM's r ..

Farrukh thanks Kuwaiti FM for acknowledging PM's role against Islamophobia

6 minutes ago
 HCSTSI criticizes announced, unannounced load shed ..

HCSTSI criticizes announced, unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day in Hydera ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>