Family Of Danish Mercenary Confirms His Death In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 09:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A Danish mercenary fighting on the side of the Ukrainian troops during the Russian special operation was confirmed dead by his family, the TV2 channel reported on Saturday, citing the Danish Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On Friday, the Jyllands-Posten newspaper reported that a Danish mercenary, who was fighting on the Ukrainian side, was killed in Ukraine. The mercenary reportedly arrived in the country to take part in the conflict last month.

According to the TV2 broadcaster, the ministry talked to the family of the Dane who was believed to have died in Ukraine and the family confirmed his identity.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Several thousand foreign mercenaries have joined the so-called International Legion of Ukraine to take part in the conflict, with many having fled, gotten killed or taken prisoner during the operation, according to the Russian defense ministry.

