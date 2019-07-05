UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Of Ex-DPR Military Chief Says Will File Complaint To UN Over His Abduction By Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Family of Ex-DPR Military Chief Says Will File Complaint to UN Over His Abduction by Kiev

Relatives of Vladimir Tsemakh, ex-commander of the air defense unit of the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday that they were going to file a complaint to the United Nations over Tsemakh's abduction by the Ukrainian Security Force (SBU)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Relatives of Vladimir Tsemakh, ex-commander of the air defense unit of the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday that they were going to file a complaint to the United Nations over Tsemakh's abduction by the Ukrainian Security Force (SBU).

"As soon as we received a letter from the lawyer, we submitted applications to DPR law enforcement agencies. I also plan to address the United Nations and any organization that will respond to me, all the international organizations," Vladimir Tsemakh's daughter, Maria Tsemakh, told Sputnik.

She added that the lawyer had pledged to prepare a complaint to responsible Ukrainian agencies over illegal detention of Tsemakh and use of force against him.

Media reports suggesting that Ukrainian special forces have kidnapped Tsemakh on the DPR territory and taken him to Kiev emerged late on Thursday. According to Ukrainian media, Tsemakh is a "valuable witness" in the case of the 2014 crash of the MH17 flight. Tsemakh's wife confirmed to Sputnik earlier on Friday that SBU officers had kidnapped him on June 27, using fake documents and psychotropic substances. She also said that her husband's lawyer had told her that Tsemakh had been detained on suspicions of being a member of a terror organization and that the man was currently in Kiev.

Related Topics

United Nations Wife Man Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev June Media All From

Recent Stories

Stuttgart Court Gives 5-Year Sentence to German IS ..

2 minutes ago

Malta to Host 55 Migrants Saved at Sea by NGO, Rej ..

2 minutes ago

About 300 People Evacuated From Commercial Buildin ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands protest in Algeria capital, break police ..

2 minutes ago

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

25 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.