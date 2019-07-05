Family of Ex-DPR Military Chief Says Will File Complaint to UN Over His Abduction by Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Relatives of Vladimir Tsemakh, ex-commander of the air defense unit of the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday that they were going to file a complaint to the United Nations over Tsemakh's abduction by the Ukrainian Security Force (SBU).

"As soon as we received a letter from the lawyer, we submitted applications to DPR law enforcement agencies. I also plan to address the United Nations and any organization that will respond to me, all the international organizations," Vladimir Tsemakh's daughter, Maria Tsemakh, told Sputnik.

She added that the lawyer had pledged to prepare a complaint to responsible Ukrainian agencies over illegal detention of Tsemakh and use of force against him.

Media reports suggesting that Ukrainian special forces have kidnapped Tsemakh on the DPR territory and taken him to Kiev emerged late on Thursday. According to Ukrainian media, Tsemakh is a "valuable witness" in the case of the 2014 crash of the MH17 flight. Tsemakh's wife confirmed to Sputnik earlier on Friday that SBU officers had kidnapped him on June 27, using fake documents and psychotropic substances. She also said that her husband's lawyer had told her that Tsemakh had been detained on suspicions of being a member of a terror organization and that the man was currently in Kiev.