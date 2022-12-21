UrduPoint.com

Family Of Ex-Peruvian President Flee To Mexico After Receiving Political Asylum - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

The family of former President of Peru Pedro Castillo has flown to Mexico after they were granted political asylum, Peruvian media reported on Wednesday.

Former First Lady Lilia Paredes and her two children flew to Mexico last night, the RPP radio said.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said that the Mexican government was informed of the fact that Paredes had been accused of being an accomplice in the criminal conspiracy, according to the media.

On December 7, Castillo was arrested on accusations of rebellion and abuse of power after he tried to dissolve the parliament that was seeking his impeachment.

The ouster prompted violent protests across the country, which resulted in at least 23 deaths.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in turn, accused Peru's elite of destabilizing the country and backed the jailed former president. Following these remarks, the Peruvian government on Tuesday declared the Mexican ambassador persona non-grata and ordered him to leave the country.

