UrduPoint.com

Family Of Ex-US Marine Jailed In Russia Says They Have Not Seen Proof-of-Life In One Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Family of Ex-US Marine Jailed in Russia Says They Have Not Seen Proof-of-Life in One Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The family of former US Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia for assaulting police officers, said that they have not heard from their son in almost a week amid concerns about his health condition.

"Trevor's most recent proof-of-life came on April 1, when the authorities last allowed him to call his girlfriend. It has now been five days without any updates at all on Trevor's rapidly declining health and with each passing hour, we are more and more worried that something terrible has happened," the Reeds said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Marine was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, the Russian authorities said.

He then attacked two police officers who were called to the scene, punching one of them during in the police vehicle after being detained and nearly causing it to crash.

A Moscow court sentenced Trevor Reed to nine years in prison, but he has continuously denied the charges against him.

US President Joe Biden with the former Marine's parents last week and promised he would continue working on their son's release.

The Reed family has they continue to believe that a prisoner exchange is the only way to get their son back to the United States. They also called on the Russian government to provide proof-of-life and resume allowing calls with him.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Vehicle United States April Women 2019 Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

4 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

4 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

4 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

4 hours ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

4 hours ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.