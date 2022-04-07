Family of Ex-US Marine Jailed in Russia Says They Have Not Seen Proof-of-Life in One Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The family of former US Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia for assaulting police officers, said that they have not heard from their son in almost a week amid concerns about his health condition.

"Trevor's most recent proof-of-life came on April 1, when the authorities last allowed him to call his girlfriend. It has now been five days without any updates at all on Trevor's rapidly declining health and with each passing hour, we are more and more worried that something terrible has happened," the Reeds said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Marine was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, the Russian authorities said.

He then attacked two police officers who were called to the scene, punching one of them during in the police vehicle after being detained and nearly causing it to crash.

A Moscow court sentenced Trevor Reed to nine years in prison, but he has continuously denied the charges against him.

US President Joe Biden with the former Marine's parents last week and promised he would continue working on their son's release.

The Reed family has they continue to believe that a prisoner exchange is the only way to get their son back to the United States. They also called on the Russian government to provide proof-of-life and resume allowing calls with him.